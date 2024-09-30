Channel 5

Trail: The Hardacres, Channel 5

2024-09-30T08:27:00

CH5_Press_Hardacres_1x1

Playground Entertainment drama chronicling the sweeping rags-to-riches story of a working-class family in 1890s Yorkshire

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 