Channel Overview

C4 police doc arrests 1.2m

2024-02-12T13:39:00

72dpi_70791_S1_Ep1_To Catch a Copper

Launch episode of To Catch a Copper surpassed the channel’s slot average

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 