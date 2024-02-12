Comedy

Video: Cast and creatives discuss Peep Show

2024-02-12T11:39:00

peep+show+Yr+2+Ep+4.2

Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, David Mitchell, Robert Webb and other Peep Show cast members celebrate the comedy’s 20th anniversary at the BFI

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 