Comment

Camilla Lewis: When you hire female-led teams, the results speak for themselves

2024-06-10T10:48:00

Richard Carey Camilla Lewis 2022

Women are too often only brought in for docs on traditionally female subjects, but doing things differently can create powerful, exciting films on any topic

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 