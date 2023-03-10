Comment

CITV closure not surprising but ITV’s attitude to children’s TV is “unfathomable”

2023-03-10T13:41:00

Dodo CITV

Children’s Media Foundation director Greg Childs says ITV’s approach is a “big mistake”

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 