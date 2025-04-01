Comment

I got £50,000 to explore how PSBs could win over Gen Z - this what I found

2025-04-01T10:38:00

Toby index

Wider regulation and content designed for social media will help bring in younger audiences, Toby Cameron says

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 