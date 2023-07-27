Comment

Insensitive true crime titles risk undermining important filmmaking

2023-07-27T15:15:00

pexels-kat-wilcox-923681

As channels rush to attract audiences with provocative titles, grieving families can be left feeling traumatised and powerless

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 