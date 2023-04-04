Comment

Julia Lopez: Let’s make sure the UK keeps making brilliant kids’ TV

2023-04-04T12:09:00

Julia Lopez

The DCMS minister explains how the government plans to ensure children can continue to access inspiring, life-enriching British-made content

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 