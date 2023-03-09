Comment

Neil Duncanson: How Create Central is turning Birmingham into a global media player

2023-03-09T12:22:00

The Bond canalside[47]

The opening of the Bond creative hub is a key step in reinvigorating the West Midlands’ TV industry and inspiring the next generation of local talent

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 