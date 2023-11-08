Entertainment

Trail: Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, Apple TV+

2023-11-08T16:06:00

Hannah Waddingham

Emmy-winning star is joined by special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. Produced by Done + Dusted

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 