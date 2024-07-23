Factual

In brief: Phoenix devises true crime formats; Wonder Women conference to return

2024-07-23T11:49:00

Ex-Con-Carpenters

A+E shows Cut to the Crime and Ex-Con Carpenters worked up into full-length titles

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 