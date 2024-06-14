TV’s Biggest Lies

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Tara Conlan2024-06-14T08:54:00
A law suit asserts that Baby Reindeer included “the biggest lie in TV history” - here are some of the other whoppers with a claim to that title
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now