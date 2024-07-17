What are the industry’s hopes for the new government?

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Matilda Mitchell Graham, Aliza Dams and Georgia Bailey 2024-07-17T08:55:00
Source: Flickr.com: Misko
As the new adminstration sets out its initial priorities, Broadcast asks producers and commissioners which TV issues should be among them
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now