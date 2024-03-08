Why comedy shorts are more than just a development tool

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Maya Marie2024-03-08T10:47:00
In the wake of the launch of the C4 Playground scheme comedy producers & talent speak about the benefits of keeping things short and sweet
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now