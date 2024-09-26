International

Deficits grow as market softens

By 2024-09-26T07:24:00

444307

Distributors in our survey report being asked to increase funding to get programmes made, while also dealing with falling demand from buyers

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now