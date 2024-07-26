International

Disney+, Hulu and Max discounted bundle launches in US

By Jeremy Kay 2024-07-26T14:10:00

Disney Hulu Max

Prices for the three services range from $16.99-$29.99 a month

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 