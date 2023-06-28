International

Kevin Spacey’s sexual offences trial begins

By Mona Tabbara 2023-06-28T13:49:00

Kevin Spacey

Source: Flickr.com: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM/swiss-image.ch/Photo Jolanda Flubacher

American actor is charged with 12 offences against four men

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 