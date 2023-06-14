International

Russell T. Davies and Jack Thorne among writers at UK solidarity march for WGA strike

2023-06-14T15:08:00

Russell T Davies, Jack Thorne (Em Fitzgerald)

Source: Em Fitzgerald

Jesse Armstrong, Charlie Brooker and Alice Nutter also joined demonstration in London’s Leicester Square

