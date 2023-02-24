International

Trail: Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman, Disney+

2023-02-24T09:54:00

Bono and edge

U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 