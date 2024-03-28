Manori Ravindran
- News
Revealed: Netflix UK’s Agatha Christie masterplan
Chris Chibnall will adapt and Suzanne Mackie’s Orchid Pictures will produce first instalment
- The Broadcast Interview
SPT’s Wayne Garvie on why a reset is coming
President of international production discusses the state of the industry, why there is too much doom and gloom, and life after The Crown
- News
SVoDs squash secondary sales
Jane Millichip warns push for exclusivity is harming ability to strike global free-to-air deals
- News
Cloud tipped to end physical play-out firms
Amagi boss predicts play-out costs will be cut by up to 40%
- News
Comcast inks landmark Amazon deal
First cable agreement for Amazon Prime Video and its Channels service
- News
Argonon signs over formats to Magnify
James Burstall agrees deal with Andrea Jackson
- News
BBCS ties with Qatar's BeIn
Signs strategic partnership for co-production opportunities
- News
eOne hires BBCS Distribution exec
Paola Tonella to serve as director of international sales
- News
Netflix composes Quincy doc
SVoD also commissions TV prequel of major Indian film franchise, Baahubali
- News
NBCU sends Suits to Japan
Fuji TV to remake Meghan Markle-starring drama
- News
Hulu hailed as US studios’ flexible friend
Streaming platform praised as a ‘model licensor’
- News
AMC buyout hands boost to Acorn drama originals
Platform has ordered its third original drama to launch next year
- News
Banijay launches 7Wonder spin-off
Claire Morrison to run unscripted label Little Wonder
- News
MTV hands Initial a royal order
Commissions 6 x 60-minute series
- News
TCAs wrap: Netflix, Amazon, Facebook
Left Bank, Octavia Spencer and Avengers directors secure shows - along with US version of Skam
- News
The Cry and Catch-22 score sales
DRG and Paramount secure pre-sales for dramas
- News
A+E appoints Paul Buccieri to lead business
Former ITV Studios US supremo takes over from Nancy Dubuc
- News
ITVS GE hires Argonon exec
Cecilie Olsen joins acquisitions team
- News
Lightbox tackles hurricane rescues for Discovery
Cajun Navy doc to meet community heroes
- News
BBC2 picks Britain in Bloom for seconds
Electric Ray handed second 15 x 30-minute order