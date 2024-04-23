The Media Production & Technology Show has unveiled its full programme for 2024.

In addition to the Keynote, Production, Post Production, Audio, Broadcast Technology, and Virtual Production theatres from 2023, there is a new AI Forum for 2024, as well as the Media Technology Conference, created in partnership with SMPTE. In total, there will be over 250 speakers across the eight stages during the show, which takes place 15-16 May at Olympia London.

Event director Charlotte Wheeler said: “The quality and range of our speaker programme is second to none and underlines the breadth and richness of the UK’s world class creative industries. The media professionals who have curated MPTS 2024 share your concerns and excitement for the industry’s future which we have reflected in an extended partnership with SMPTE to launch the Media Technology Conference as part of the Media Production & Technology Show. One technology stands out for its heated impact at this moment which the new AI Forum is designed to cooly unpack with rational strategies for your craft and business. There is so much to see, participate in and exchange with peers at MPTS. This is your platform and we cannot wait to see you there.”

The full seminar programme is available at https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/programme. Registration for MPTS 2024 is now open here.

The opening keynote of the show sees four directors with recent hit shows, including including James Hawes (Slow Horses) and James Strong (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) in a directors’ masterclass, and later that day it is followed by executive producer and author Sam McAlister giving the low down on how Prince Andrew’s infamous interview with Newsnight was developed into Netflix feature Scoop, as well as historian and broadcaster Dan Snow revealing how he created the hugely successful History Hit podcast. On day two, Natasha Bondy and the team behind ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office deliver a production masterclass.

In addition, four-time Winter Olympian and TV presenter Chemmy Alcott joins MPTS to discuss how sports broadcasting is driving positive environmental change as part of Bafta albert’s Sustainability Series - which was launched earlier this month. There’s a vital state of the nation concerning freelance talent led by BECTU, the Film & TV Charity and ScreenSkills.

Meanwhile, the Production Theatre sees broadcast Marcel Theroux discuss his recent hit documentary The Playboy Bunny Murders as part of a wider look at the current landscape of factual programming. Other sessions on the theatre include Peter Ettedgui speaking about his incredible body of work, which includes Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, cinematographers Ashley Barron ASC, Evelin van Rei NSC and Alana Mejía González giving tips on creative choises, and further expert views on the state of factual from Windfall Films, Firecracker and Arrow Media.

The Audio Theatre is opened by Academy Award and Bafta winner Johnnie Burn speaking about his work on The Zone Of Interest. Attendees can also learn how the BBC/Glastonbury Festival team brings the sound, spirit and energy of the incredible festival to millions of people and go behind the scenes of Netflix’s ground-breaking documentary series World War II: From The Frontlines.

At the Post Production Theatre, editor Paul Machliss (Baby Driver) shares insights into the craft and techniques of film editing, the award-winning Residence Pictures team opens up on the unique ACES workflow behind BBC series The Gallows Pole, there are masterclasses on VFX and grading, featuring speakers from Picture Shop UK, Halo Post Production, Molinare, Ghost VFX and BlueBolt, and take a closer look at text-to-video app Sora with UK Screen Alliance.

The Virtual Production Theatre includes a look at VP techniques used in disaster movie and survival thriller No Way Up, with executive producer Steve Jelley; and in Apple TV+’s Hijack, with VP supervisor Shannon Harvey.

The Broadcast Technology Theatre will host state of the nation that includes transmission and the integration of AI and machine learning in content creation and distribution, with speakers from IMG, Gravity Media and Picture Shop, while Broadcast Tech interviews will shine a spotlight on the women who are pioneering innovative technologies in their organisations, including Zoe Kennedy (BBC) and Lowri Davies (Premier League Productions). AV Magazine hosts a session looking at the convergence of broadcast and AV.

The all new AI Forum, supported by up-to-the-minute research from Global Data, examines the impact of AI on the workforce, the new skills and training required to work in the business and case studies on AI in use in media. Director and producer HaZ Dulull presents essential advice on how indies can use Gen AI ethically and legally.

Finally, Media Technology Conference Leaders Day is keynoted by Simon Farnsworth, CTO, ITV who will outline ITV’s transformation from traditional technology to a dynamic digital enablement strategy. The current state of the broadcast industry is analysed by the BBC’s Mark Patrick and Channel 4’s Andy Bell in the session The Post-Transformation Era and there are in-depth explorations of colour science, contribution and distribution, as well as AI for media. Access on 15th May is by invitation only. Day two of the event on 16th May is open to all MPTS attendees.

Wheeler added: “This is the only industry event where all the content is completely free to attend. That’s a principle we value because we believe that whether you are an award-winning EP, a seasoned freelancer or aspiring to break into the industry we can all learn from and support each other. We look forward to welcoming you all in May.”

