The Media Production & Technology Show and Bafta albert have launched a series of sustainability-focused seminars at this year’s show.

The pair also worked together on the 2023 show, and this time are part of the expanded content programme for 2024. There are eight theatres, encompassing keynote presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions and educational sessions, and the Bafta albert Sustainability Series will feature across the Keynote, Post Production, Production, Broadcast Technology, and Virtual Production stages. For the show as a whole, there will be over 300 speakers over the two days, 15-16 May, at the iconic Olympia London Grand Hall.

The full seminar programme with all the confirmed speakers to date, is available at https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/programme. Registration for MPTS 2024 is now open here.

The Bafta albert Sustainability Series begins on the Keynote Theatre at 12:15pm on day one, with Sky Sports News presenter and sustainability lead David Garrido, Snapdragon Solutions production and sustainability consultant Mary-Claire Gill, TNT Sports head of production Fergus Garber, and four-time Winter Olympian and presenter Chemmy Alcott speaking about sustainability in sport broadcasting.

This is followed, by Rachel Lyon, production executive and sustainability lead at UKTV, looking at the steps needed for a sustainable supply chain on the Production stage at 2:20pm. Day one also includes a examination of how to power sets with green energy, featuring BBC Studios series coordinator for Eastenders, Suzanne Dolan; Skoon Energy founder and CEO Peter Paul Van Voorst; and albert sustainability data analyst Jung Min Kim on the Broadcast Technology stage at 4:45pm.

On day two, the Bafta albert Sustainability Series takes a look at virtual production’s opportunity to improve sustainability, with Dr Declan Keeney, professor of Screen Technologies & Innovation at Ulster University and CEO at Studio Ulster speaking with albert sustainability consultant and project manager Steve Smith about the subject at 12pm on the Virtual Production stage. At 1:30pm, there will be an in-depth look at how post-production can also contribute to sustainability in the industry.

With further sessions and speakers to be confirmed for the series, Bafta albert managing director Matt Scarff said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Sustainability Series to MPTS this year, highlighting some of the biggest challenges the screen industry faces in minimising its impact on the planet. Each of the sessions will take an important sustainability topic and explore in detail how we can make the changes necessary to help us move towards a net zero society. The Sustainability Series is an exciting addition to the main MPTS agenda and we can’t wait to work with the team to bring these sessions to life.”