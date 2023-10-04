Non-PSB

Final day drama holes 509k for Sky Sports Golf

2023-10-04T14:55:00

Ryder Cup golf Getty

The 2023 Ryder Cup became the most watched ever on Sky Sports, with 3.7 million tuning in over the three days

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 