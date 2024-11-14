Non-PSB

Sky thriller hits the target

2024-11-14T09:56:00

01_15_TheDayOfTheJackal_S01

Launch episode of The Day of the Jackal was watched by 382k on Sky Showcase - 712k on all Sky channels

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 