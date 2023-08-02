Doc Society’s Jess Search dies aged 54

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Ben Dalton2023-08-02T08:53:00
Search co-founded factual non-profit in 2005 after serving as a commissioner at Channel 4
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now