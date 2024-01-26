Box To Box head of sport and factual Warren Smith speaks about how to make great docuseries and where the format is heading

In this episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, Broadcast Sport senior reporter Max Miller speaks to Box To Box head of sport and factual Warren Smith about how to create behind-the-scenes docuseries, and the future of the format.

Box To Box is the company behind some of the most well known series of this type, including F1: Drive To Survive, golf’s Full Swing, tennis’ Break Point, and many more across various streaming services.

Smith speaks about how to manage relationships with athletes and get the best out of them, as well as how to approach different sports and deal with unexpected issues - such as when the Wales rugby team threatened a strike during filming of Box To Box’s Six Nations docuseries, Full Contact.

Other areas covered include what the next few years could hold for the genre, as well as Box To Box’s own future - with moves to diversify among its aims.

