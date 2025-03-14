The Broadcast Sport Podcast speaks to Netball Super League managing director Claire Nelson about the relaunched competition

For this episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, senior reporter Max Miller speaks to the managing director of the relaunched Netball Super League, Claire Nelson.

Nelson reveals how the league is aiming to turn a high participation sport into a high viewership one, with a complete restructure and expanded Sky Sports rights deal aiming to bring new fans to the sport.

She discusses what was behind the major changes to the competition, how Sky approached them to show more matches, and how the Netball Super League hopes to grow the followings of its athletes.

In addition, you can hear from Sky Sports’ side here, with Broadcast Sport also speaking to pundit and London Mavericks director of netball Tamsin Greenway about the league earlier this week.

Listen to this episode, as well as all other episodes of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, below.