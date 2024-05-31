Moore discusses his tips for success with the medium, as well as what could happen next in the market

In this episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, Broadcast Sport senior reporter Max Miller speaks to Stak COO, and co-host of the Football Ramble and The Luke & Pete Show, Luke Moore, about the current state of the podcast industry and where it could go next.

Moore also gives his advice on how to create successful podcasts, pointing to the importance of original ideas and impressive broadcasters - whether they’re a well-known voice or not. He also describes Stak’s approach to production and the market, and his belief that even if a podcast is of the highest quality, it can still have trouble finding an audience.

Other topics include what the BBC’s move to commercialise its audio content could mean for independent companies, and what could be next for what he describes as the, “maturing” podcast industry in the next couple of years.

Listen to this episode, as well as all other episodes of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, below.