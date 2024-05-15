1185Films has launched a talent division, 1185Talent.

Run by 25editors owner Ray Stevens, the division will include directors, editors, colourists, VFX artists and photographers in its roster. This talent is specifically targeted at advertising and brand agencies, with potential crossover to feature films, feature docs and TV.

1185 has also recently launched commercial and consultancy divisions as it continues to expand. It also added a new grading suite to its Farringdon facility earlier this year.

1185Talent’s first additions will see founder and CEO Nick Franco hand over some of his responsibilities as head colourist to lead artists, Joshua Borrill and Senem Yagan. Kevin Shaw, CSI, colour management specialist from Finalcolor, will also be joining 1185 Talent.

Shaw has been working with Franco to develop a streamlined DCI SDR and HDR workflow using Dolby Vision and the Sony HX310 4k HDR monitor.

Franco said: “I’ve known Ray Stevens for a long time and he’s one of the very best in the business. Our joint experience and expertise are set to be a winning combination and I’m excited about the potential of 1185 Talent. I’m delighted to welcome Joshua, Senem and Kevin to kickstart the launch of our new division, as our ever-increasing workload for finishing means their support will be invaluable.”

Stevens said: “1185 Talent will lead the way in our industry with award-winning directors, editors, colourists, VFX and photographers. I’m excited to work closely alongside Nick Franco and to be a part of this new venture. Our business will shake up the way talent can be sourced and offer the very best roster of people.”

Shaw said: “I have worked with Nick in the past and enjoyed the energy and attention to detail he brings to projects. I’m excited about 1185 Talent and the collaborations that promise to come from it.”

Borrill said: “Joining 1185 Talent is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The combined vision of Nick Franco and Ray Stevens is just what the post-production landscape needs and I’m excited to get started.”

Yagan said: “Chances like this don’t happen all that often so I jumped on board straight away. I can’t wait to see the positive impact 1185 Talent is bound to have across the industry.”