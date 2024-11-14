Absolute has recruited Philip Hambi (pictured left), Leianna Gilmartin (pictured middle) and Peter Oppersdorff (pictured right) to its Colour division. All have joined from The Mill.

Absolute, which is owned by Envy, desribes them as “one of Europe’s finest producer and colourist teams.”

Gilmartin started her career in 2006 as a runner at MPC, and spent her early years working across all aspects of post. She takes on the role of head of production for Colour, working alongside Absolute’s senior team.

Oppersdorff is a multi-award winning colourist who joins Absolute as creative director of colour. He started his career at MPC in 2014 as a protegé of colour pioneer Jean-Clement Soret. The following decade has seen him establish himself as one of the industry’s leading talents, with a catalogue of award wins and nominations.

Hambi joins Absolute as creative director of colour. He’s worked on projects for brands including Adidas, Delta Airlines, Samsung, BMW, Burger King and NASCAR. Last year, his first foray into the world of long form, with longstanding collaborator Tom Day, became the fifth most watched film in the UK on Netflix for their feature documentary The Battle Of The Baddest.

Dave Cadle, CEO of the Envy Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome such exceptional talent like Leianna, Pete and Phil to the team at Absolute. With a team of this calibre, the work really speaks for itself. It’s very exciting to have them on board as part of our ever growing future!”

Absolute CEO David Smith, adds: “Having worked together for 10+ years, Leianna, Pete and Phil are respected worldwide. The trio will work together to shape a new direction for Colour in what continues to be an exciting transition for everyone at Absolute. If their catalogue of work shows one thing, it’s their ability to innovate and raise the bar time and time again. We can’t wait to open the doors to the fantastic creative opportunities I know these guys will bring in abundance.”

Chris Batten, managing director at Absolute, said: “Bringing in just one colourist of Pete and Phil’s magnitude would be a no-brainer for any post company in the world. So to have them both join us is a real coup. When you pair that with the addition of Leianna, who is regarded as one of the finest head of departments in the industry, we have assembled a box office team. These additions speak volumes about the direction we want to move Absolute in. Our ambition is to be the best in the business, and Pete, Phil and Leianna are all part of bringing us to that next level.”

Natascha Cadle, creative director, Envy Group, said: “This is a new era for Absolute and Leianna, Pete and Phil with their unique talents and perspectives will bring incredible energy and creativity. This marks an exciting new chapter for Absolute as we expand our team and elevate the capabilities of the Envy Group”

Gilmartin said: “I am thrilled to be joining Absolute as head of production for colour, a place already known in the industry for its commitment to artistic excellence and creation. I’m delighted to be doing this with two exceptionally talented colourists, whose expertise will help shape and elevate the future of our company. We have been given an exciting opportunity to rebuild the colour department with the introduction of state-of-the-art grading equipment from our friends at Filmlight. Together, we look forward to collaborating with the incredible team, bringing vibrant and transformative visual storytelling to life.”

Oppersdorff said: “The chance to join Absolute at the beginning of this exciting new era was a no brainer. Their reputation throughout the industry is excellent, so I’m proud to have the opportunity to enhance that legacy in the future. We want Absolute Colour to become a benchmark department globally, a place where talent can thrive and where clients want to be.”

Hambi said: “Absolute have been on my radar for some time now, with a consistent quality of work and enviable company culture. So when the opportunity arose, I simply couldn’t turn it down. The proposition was made even sweeter with the arrival of my MPC and Mill colleagues; Peter Oppersdorff and Leianna (Campbell) Gilmartin. Collaborating together for many years, we’re ecstatic to be at the forefront of the rebuild and regeneration of Colour at Absolute. I’m thrilled to be able to carry on evolving my craft, and cultivate a strong colour culture in this iconic company during an exciting new era.”