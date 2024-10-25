The VGX house, which is owned by Envy, has added four staff members to its senior creative and management teams

Absolute has made a quadruple hire, taking on Liz Browne as director of production and operations; Lester Brown as creative director; Ellis McGourlay as senior sound designer and Seán O’Keefe as PR & marketing manager.

Browne was previously head of production at No.8 and previously worked at The Mill London for over 25 years.

She said: “I’m so pleased to join the crew at Absolute. It’s a brilliant time to join with some exciting hires and plans for the coming months. I hope I can help build on the already strong reputation Absolute and Blind Pig have for creativity, client service and fantastic studio culture.”

Absolute managing director, Chris Batten, adds: “I can’t stress enough how thrilled we are to have Liz join us. Liz’s reputation precedes her as one of the most experienced, connected and well respected VFX execs in the industry. Having worked with Liz for 20+ years, I for one know how lucky we are to have her on board.”

Meanwhie, Brown joins from The Mill, having held the role of 2D lead & VFX supervisor.

He said: “I’m stoked to be joining the super talented team Absolute. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with artists and clients alike to continue producing and delivering world class VFX and creative content”.

Batten adds: “We’re thrilled to have Lester on board. He joins our creative leadership team at a very exciting time. We’re really looking forward to Lester putting his stamp on the continuing success of Absolute & Blind Pig.”

McGourlay has over a decade of industry experience, having progressed through the ranks at 750mph from runner to sound designer. He has a passion for crafting dynamic, vibrant sound design for sports adverts.

Finally, O’Keefe spent three years at leading edit house, Stitch, as head of PR & sales. He has worked on projects from across the UK, US and Europe, collaborating with global brands such as Nike, Apple and Samsung. He has also worked on BAFTA-nominated short films and music videos for artists like Harry Styles and Stormzy.

During his time at Stitch, he was responsible for running the ‘Yarns’ short film competition.

Batten said: “Having Ellis to be our new senior sound designer really was a dream appointment. His experience speaks for itself, having worked in all elements of audio production, and his recent nominations speak to how highly his work is regarded across the industry. I know he’ll be a wonderful addition to our powerhouse sound team.

“And of course we are also thrilled to have Seán onboard. We knew he’d be a great fit for the team, but his insights into both the editorial world and emerging directors market will make him invaluable as we continue to grow our roster. What was immediately obvious was his passion for the job, and we can’t wait to see what new ideas he will bring.”

McGourlay adds: “I’m super excited to be joining the team at Absolute. I think the team and facilities we have here are excellent, it will be great to work alongside Rich and Arge and to be able to draw upon their expertise, they’ve produced some iconic pieces of work. I’m looking forward to honing my craft and creating some amazing work.”

O’Keefe adds: “I’ve been an admirer of Absolute for a long time, the talent they have across the board is amazing, and they’ve been known for having one of the best PR teams in the business for years now. So, when they reached out with an opportunity to join, it was a real compliment. It’s such an exciting time to join the company, and with this many fascinating projects, I can’t wait to start making my mark.”

Dave Cadle, CEO ENVY Group, said: “With Chris Batten at the helm, we have started making some very exciting steps into a new chapter for the whole business. Liz, Lester, Ellis and Sean all bring a wealth of experience to Absolute and we can’t wait to bring you some more exciting news very soon.”

Natascha Cadle, creative director, ENVY Group, added: “Working together with such talented people at Absolute and Blind Pig is incredible. The offering for our clients is great and we can’t wait to see what this next chapter will bring to the whole group”.

PICTURED ABOVE (left to right): Seán O’Keefe, Liz Browne, Lester Brown, Ellis McGourlay