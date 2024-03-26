It’s added a feature called Structure Reference, which it says will bring new levels of creative control to users

Adobe has unveiled a new feature in Adobe Firefly called Structure Reference.

The company says Stucture Reference will bring new levels of creative control to users.

Using Firefly generative AI, Structure Reference enables you to easily apply the structure of an existing image to newly generated images, saving time in the creation process by eliminating the trial and error of having to write the perfect prompt. Some example images of this are above and below.

The new feature enables you to generate a totally new subject from your reference image while keeping the same structure; redesign an entire room with the click of a button by uploading a picture or sketch of an existing room and hitting ‘generate’; bring drawings to life, making them photorealistic by adding depth, texture, lighting, color and other elements.

Combined with Adobe’s Style Reference – an existing Firefly capability that takes the style of a reference image and applies it to your prompt – users can mirror both the structure and style of an image, colorising black and white images, line drawings and more.

The prompts for the image below are ’A city on the banks of a mystic lake at sunset, dramatic and colorful scene with reflections’.