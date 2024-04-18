The app brings Firefly GenAI features, such as text-to-image, generative fill and text effects to mobile devices for the first time
Adobe has addressed the “exploding demand for TikTok, Instagram and other social content” with the launch of Adobe Express Mobile App, with brings Adobe’s photo, design, video and generative AI capabilities into an all-in-one mobile content editor.
Adobe Express is powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI, making it simple for anyone to perform complex tasks. It features text-to-image, text effects, generative fill and text-to-template to instantly generate images and designs, insert, remove and replace people or objects, from a simple text prompt.
Other AI features like animate from audio and caption videos automate complex processes into one-click actions.
Adobe Express Mobile App features:
Video – Get started with templates and then combine video clips, images and music. Add animations and generate real-time, accurate, editable and customisable captions in 100+ languages to any video instantly. Video timeline, layer timing and support for 4K video features make it simple to create social-first videos from anywhere.
Text-to-image – Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating new images with Firefly generative AI.
Generative Fill – Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.
Text Effects– Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI.
Text-to-template – create fully editable templates with a simple prompt for various outputs such as social media posts, flyers, posters and more. Leverage assets from Adobe’s collection of best-in-class fonts, Adobe Stock photos, generated images or a user’s own images.
Expanded Content and Templates – Access thousands of video and multipage templates, more than 28,000 Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and design assets.
Quick Actions – Edit, resize or remove backgrounds from images and videos or generate a QR code or trim a video with just one click.
Content Scheduler – Plan, preview, schedule and publish to social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and more, quickly and easily.
