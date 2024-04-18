The app brings Firefly GenAI features, such as text-to-image, generative fill and text effects to mobile devices for the first time

Adobe has addressed the “exploding demand for TikTok, Instagram and other social content” with the launch of Adobe Express Mobile App, with brings Adobe’s photo, design, video and generative AI capabilities into an all-in-one mobile content editor.

Adobe Express is powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI, making it simple for anyone to perform complex tasks. It features text-to-image, text effects, generative fill and text-to-template to instantly generate images and designs, insert, remove and replace people or objects, from a simple text prompt.

Other AI features like animate from audio and caption videos automate complex processes into one-click actions.