Unit has recruited Angus Berryman as longform VFX producer.

He joins from Jam VFX where he was VFX producer, and brings more than six years of experience to Unit’s longform team.

The post house’s recent longform work includes full picture post-production on The Tourist season 2, Grantchester, VERA, and forthcoming BBC series This Town by Steven Knight.

Berryman’s VFX production credits include Detectorists (BBC), Sexy Beast (Paramount+), Somewhere Boy (Netflix), Without Sin (ITV) Worzel Gummidge (BBC), The Portrait (nominated at Raindance as 2023 Best UK Feature), The Strays (Netflix), Three Pines (Amazon Prime) and The Fear Index (Sky).

He said: “I’m excited to be joining Unit at such an exciting moment for the studio. It’s no surprise, based on Unit’s track record of high-end commercials, that the longform department is growing rapidly and producing such creatively strong film and TV shows. So it goes without saying that I’m buzzing to be joining the team and excited to be part of the journey and growth of the VFX department.”

Unit head of lilm & TV, Louise Stevenson, adds: “Angus has a warm, relaxed, hugely likeable personality that makes him the perfect fit to join our team of expert characters here at Unit. Our run of high-profile film and TV projects is set to continue this year and we welcome Angus’ experience across VFX production to ensure the smooth running and high creative delivery.”

Unit co-founder Amanda Luckwell, said: “Angus is exactly what we look for at Unit – a lovely person who is extremely expert and experienced in his role. As we continue our expansion in the film & TV team, bringing together some of the industry’s best talent, we look forward to sharing more creative highlights throughout the year as this team is focused on delivering full picture post across high profile, famous and well loved longform projects that engage audiences.”