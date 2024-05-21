Avid and Post Super have partnered to create a series of micro-certifications for post-production.

Available to Avid Learning Central subscribers at no extra cost, and available to students who attend an Avid Learning Partner, the modules are designed to give an understanding of different roles in post-production and their place in the wider ecosystem.

In addition to technical instruction, the courses also looks at the underlying principles and philosophies of the industry. The micro-certifications are part of Avid’s move from “level-based” courses to “role-based” courses, with the aim to teach why certain actions are taken rather than just how to do them.

Avid senior director of global learning partnerships Bryan Castle explained, “At Avid, we are constantly driven by a commitment to empowering creativity through innovation. This partnership with Post Super signifies a bold step forward in our mission to revolutionize learning in the Film & High-End Television industry.”

He continued, “Post production is the heartbeat of the entertainment industry, yet traditional certification models often fall short in providing learners with the holistic understanding required to thrive in a fast-paced environment. Recognizing this gap, Avid and Post Super are partnering to bridge it, delivering micro-certifications tailored to specific roles within the post-production ecosystem. We’re also excited to be partnering with Post Super as an official Avid Learning Partner, who will be authorised to deliver Avid’s wider catalogue of official courses and certifications.”

Avid’s director of learning content development, Curtis Poole, added, “Our collaboration with the team at Post Super is just the first of several specialty content partnerships to come that will expand the scope and reach of our extensive library to help students and professionals broaden their skills into new areas of competency. These courses will be available to all learners in Avid Learning Central with micro-certifications available through the global network of Professional and Academic Avid Learning Partners.”

Post Super founder Gemma Nicholson explained, “This paradigm-shifting initiative is set to redefine professional learning in the dynamic world of Film & High-End Television post production. The fusion of Avid’s unique Avid Learning Partner program and Post Super’s unrivalled expertise in post-production education gives a special opportunity to implement this trailblazing series of Avid/Post Super co-branded micro-certifications.”

She continued, “Post Super is thrilled to partner with Avid in this transformative way. Our shared vision is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to excel in their respective roles, whether as editors, sound designers, colorists, or any other vital component of the post-production pipeline. Together, we are ushering in a new era of learning that emphasizes not just technical proficiency but also the contextual understanding necessary for true mastery.”

The next Avid Learning Summit takes place in Birmingham on 21 June, where both Avid and Post Super will explain more about the new certifications.