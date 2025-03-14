It has appointed Tom Sharma as chief technology officer, Dominic Constandi as chief customer officer, and Kenna Hilburn as senior vice president of product

Avid has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Tom Sharma (pictured above left) as chief technology officer, Dominic Constandi (pictured above middle) as chief customer officer, and Kenna Hilburn (pictured above right) as senior vice president of product.

Sharma has over a decade of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

He was involved in the launch of Hulu and most recently, was an advisor to private equity funds, providing strategic guidance on product, technology and growth initiatives. Previously he served as the chief product officer at Integral Ad Science.

At Avid, he will be responsible for driving innovation and technology.

Constandi has over two decades of experience in customer success and professional services. He has led large-scale customer teams at Sovos and ZoomInfo. At Sovos he oversaw an 850+ member customer delivery team.

At Avid, Constandi will focus on strengthening Avid’s “customer-first culture.”

Hilburn has over 17 years of experience leading product and business operational teams in the digital media and marketing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industries.

She’s a former television producer, starting her career at a national lifestyle network before moving into the digital commerce space, where she built and led video strategies for major retailers like Petco.

At Avid, she will lead the product management teams, ensuring a unified and strategic approach.

Avid CEO Wellford Dillard, said: “With the appointment of Tom, Dominic and Kenna we now have a world-class leadership team that will steer our vision, and support our focus on providing the most complete and flexible end-to-end solutions. Their expertise and leadership will enable us to deliver for our customers and empower greater creators, delivering the tools, workflows, and services they need to deliver content that reaches and expands audiences.

“Avid is excited to welcome these highly experienced leaders to our company. They will help us build upon a heritage of delivering unmatched audio and video innovation and leading solutions to meet ever-evolving market needs, now and into the future.”