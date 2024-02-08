Azimuth has added Kate Davis as its head of audio.

Davis joins the post house after over 11 years at Directors Cut Films as head of sound, where she worked on the likes of Travelman: 48 Hours In…, DNA Journey, and Glastonbury: 50 Years And Counting. Before that she spent over 16 years at the BBC, beginning as a runner and leaving as a dubbing mixer - and working on both high end output and fast turnaround shows.

Davis has been tasked with creating Azimuth’s new audio department, which is part of an effort to increase the scale and complexity of the output at the facility. Azimuth has also recently moved to a new location in Holborn, leaving its original Soho base.

Davis explained her decision to move to Azimuth, saying, “Opportunities to build a new department with the latest audio tech don’t come along very often, so I was thrilled to be asked to join Azimuth and their fabulous team to embark on this adventure with them. To be involved from so early on, and to have the chance to drive forward the future of audio post production in their state of the art Dolby Atmos studios, is something I’m really thrilled to be a key part of.

“I’m excited and inspired to start building up a talented and passionate team and, once established, my role will be to focus on leading the department through future technical and creative challenges, working towards cementing our reputation as one of the leading audio departments in the country.”

Azimuth’s management team of management team of Yives Reed and Carl Grinter added: “We’ve been following Kate’s career for a long time; she consistently produces work of the very highest quality and has been involved in numerous engaging and immersive projects.

“With her charisma, creativity, technical knowledge and reputation, Kate is naturally collaborative and her influence will permeate every aspect of not only our new audio department but our company overall. On top of that she has a magnetic personality, unrivaled drive, energy and experience and is a joy to work with.

“It really is an absolute privilege to have Kate join us, she’s in high demand and I know with her on board we are going to be able to create, and be part of, even more exciting audio post production both creatively and technically, have the opportunity to work with new directors and producers and expand our business further.”