Registration for the inaugural year of the survey is open now

Broadcast has launched a second strand of its Best Places To Work survey, following the success of its annual Best Places To Work in TV research. The new Best Places To Work strand focuses on Broadcast Media Technology, and has been created by the team behind Broadcast Tech, Broadcast Sport, and the Media Production & Technology Show, in conjunction with The Circle Society.

The Best Places To Work in Broadcast Media Technology initiative uncovers the most outstanding employers in the broadcast technology media industry who contribute to creating exceptional work environments.

In common with Best Places To Work in TV, the list will be compiled by the Workforce Research Group (WRG), which is managing registrations and conducting research.

All participating organisations will complete a comprehensive two-part assessment. The first part will be submitted by senior management, while the second part will be filled out by employees.

Broadcast will unveil the list of recognised organisations at IBC in September 2024, once all the information submitted by all the companies entering the survey has been analysed by WRG.

If you believe your organisation is both successful and a supportive employer, help your company get the recognition it deserves and register for free today.

The programme is built to identify employers in our industry who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them. We give recognition where it’s due and provide companies with valuable feedback from their teams.