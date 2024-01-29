Registration for the inaugural year of the survey is open now
Broadcast has launched a second strand of its Best Places To Work survey, following the success of its annual Best Places To Work in TV research. The new Best Places To Work strand focuses on Broadcast Media Technology, and has been created by the team behind Broadcast Tech, Broadcast Sport, and the Media Production & Technology Show, in conjunction with The Circle Society.
The Best Places To Work in Broadcast Media Technology initiative uncovers the most outstanding employers in the broadcast technology media industry who contribute to creating exceptional work environments.
In common with Best Places To Work in TV, the list will be compiled by the Workforce Research Group (WRG), which is managing registrations and conducting research.
All participating organisations will complete a comprehensive two-part assessment. The first part will be submitted by senior management, while the second part will be filled out by employees.
Broadcast will unveil the list of recognised organisations at IBC in September 2024, once all the information submitted by all the companies entering the survey has been analysed by WRG.
If you believe your organisation is both successful and a supportive employer, help your company get the recognition it deserves and register for free today.
The programme is built to identify employers in our industry who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them. We give recognition where it’s due and provide companies with valuable feedback from their teams.
REGISTER FOR FREE NOW
Best Places to Work in Broadcast Media Technology - FAQs
What is it? The Best Places to Work in Broadcast Media Technology is a survey and awards programme that honours employers in the broadcast technology and media industry that are making their workplaces great. This is a project of Broadcast Tech & SportGroup and The Circle Society in partnership with Workforce Research Group.
What’s the process like? A two-part survey is conducted to get a thorough assessment of each employer.
Part 1 consists of an Employer Assessment where we capture details about policies and practices. Part 2 consists of the Employee Feedback Survey where we capture employees’ opinions about their workplace experience. Employee surveys are conducted online. Both the employer and employee data sets are combined to determine the best workplaces.
Who is eligible? Organisations must meet the following criteria:
- Must be in the technology sector specifically for TV, media, and/or broadcasting
- Must have a minimum of 15 full time working personnel within the sector internationally
- Companies can have an international head office and subsidiary companies around the globe
- Applicants can be a broadcast media technology manufacturer, service provider, reseller, distributor, outside broadcast technology provider
- Be a publicly or privately owned business
- Have been in business for at least one year at the registration deadline
Are reports available for purchase? All collected employee feedback will be presented in an online interactive reporting tool called the Employee Feedback Data Dashboard. The dashboard will allow each employer to view data by graphs, charts and tables. Plus, standard downloadable reports containing responses by demographic, employee comments and benchmarks are also available. This data is available for purchase for as little as £510 and discounts are available if pre-purchased.
Recognition: Employers will find out if they have made the list soon after the surveys are completed. Those who make the best list will be honoured in a special supplement distributed with Broadcast Magazine in October 2024. The identities of organisations not making the list will be kept confidential.
What is the fee for taking part? The online employee survey process is free. Employee Feedback Data starts from £510.
What is the entry deadline? 17 May 2024
