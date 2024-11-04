Cinesite has hired Adipat Virdi to lead its XR initiatives worldwide.

Virdi becomes executive director of the January 2024-launched XR division, and joins the VFX and animation business’ leadership group. In this role, he will lead Cinesite’s XR strategy, aiming to foster collaboration across the company’s global studios, and explore new opportunities for XR applications in entertainment, fashion, the automobile industry, and beyond.

He has worked with the likes of the BBC, Netflix, Sony and more during 20 years in the area, most recently as digital and immersive strategy lead at Digital TV Group. Virdi was also global creative product lead for VR at Meta for 18 months from 2020, and has worked at the Harbour Collective and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty since then.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adi to the Cinesite group,” said Cinesite’s CEO, Antony Hunt. “His expertise in XR will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling and expand our offerings in this rapidly growing market.”

Virdi added: “At Cinesite, our decades of experience crafting stunning visual effects for Hollywood blockbusters have equipped us with a unique understanding of storytelling and immersion,” said Adi. “Now, we’re excited to leverage this expertise to create XR experiences that truly transport audiences into the heart of the action. Our goal is to make them feel like they can choose to be main characters and dynamic participants rather than just passive observers.”