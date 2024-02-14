Clear Cut has started offering transcription services, providing multilingual and multi-channel transcriptions direct from client footage.

The post-production house says the service, which is powered by AI, removes the need for clients to use third parties for transcriptions.

”Clients can now deliver their media (on drives or over secure internet file transfer services) with peace of mind that Clear Cut can take care of any requirements of their media management from start to finish,” says md Rowan Bray. ”The service can currently support multiple languages and the process is delivered at ultra-fast speed, enabling clients to focus on creativity.”

Technical director, Jess Nottage, added: “Offering our clients a one stop shop that utilises the latest AI technology meant that we could dramatically streamline the transcription process and reduce the ‘time to transcription’ for our clients.”