The acclaimed grading artist has been added to the roster at the post-production house, along with online editor Simon Giblin

Fitzrovia post house Unit Film & TV has hired colourist Kevin Horsewood (pictured above left) and online editor, Simon Giblin (pictured above right).

Both will work closely with Unit head of film & TV, Louise Stevenson, senior colourist Dan Coles, and online editor, Siôn Penny.

Horsewood has won multiple awards for his grading work, including a BAFTA (Troy: Fall of a City) and three RTS Television Awards (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sherlock and Persuasion).

His credits include Black Mirror, The Devil’s Hour, Inside Man, Best Interests, Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack, and Brave New World.

He said: “I’m excited to be joining Unit at such an innovative and dynamic time. I look forward to working with the talented team here and contributing to the high-quality projects that Unit is known for.”

Unit has also taken on Giblin, who is a senior online & VFX editor whose credits include The Wheel of Time, His Dark Materials, Andor, Black Mirror, Dracula, Poldark, Douglas Is Cancelled, The Long Shadow, The Devil’s Hour and Roadkill.

He said: “I couldn’t be prouder to be joining Unit at a time of growth and can’t wait to contribute to the continued expansion of the broadcast team. It’s an honour to bring my experience and to work alongside Kevin and the team in creating outstanding visual storytelling. The Unit longform team has already had such a strong year and we look forward to working on some of the best film and TV projects over the coming years with Louise as the broadcast department continues to grow and expand.”

Stevenson added: “The addition of Kevin and Simon, coupled with the opening of our new Fitzrovia facility, marks an exciting new chapter for Unit Film & TV. Having worked together for many years in the past we know how talented and well respected they are in the industry. We look forward to putting them forward on projects for new and existing clients and working on many more new exciting series”.

Unit co-founders and owners Adam and Amanda Luckwell, said: “We couldn’t be more excited that Kevin and Simon are joining us. To welcome renowned artists of such high calibre demonstrates how the very best talent in the industry is increasingly drawn to work with us. We can’t wait for them to get stuck in with our exciting upcoming projects.”