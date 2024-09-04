She joins from Molinare and her career spans two decades

Colourist Vicki Matich has joined Residence Pictures, as part of what it calls an “ambitious growth plan” to launch into new markets.

Matich has a career spanning two decades, and is a documentary specialist with a growing reputation in scripted.

She joins from Molinare.

Her feature doc credits include the upcoming Apollo 13: Survival from director Peter Middleton; Einstein and the Bomb; The Deepest Breath; and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Her scripted credits include Silent Witness series 27 & 28; Ackley Bridge; Bloods; Stath Lets Flats; and Ozi, Voice of the Forest.

Matich said: “I’m excited to join Residence Pictures. I’m impressed by their fresh ideas for post and their outstanding level of craftmanship and creativity. I look forward to leveraging my experience in feature documentaries and scripted within the team and to play a part in delivering this new and exciting strategy.”

Residence Pictures launched in March 2022 with a sole focus on picture finishing in high-end episodics and features in the scripted market. It won a RTS Award for picture enhancement and a Broadcast Tech Innovation Award for Excellence in Grading within 18 months of launching.

The company said workload has built up following the actors’ and writers’ strikes and it now has a “packed schedule going into 2025”.

It now plans to further diversify into feature docs over the course of 2025, adding additional creative talent towards the end of the year.

Managing Director and co-founder, Cara Kotschy, said: “I am delighted to be working together with Vicki to further add to our already impressive colour team in scripted and to build a reputation into feature documentaries. I have admired Vicki’s work for some time and we’ve been quietly strategising the optimum time to bring Vicki’s talent into our squad. Following a very strong end to our 2024 financial year, and with plenty in the pipeline, we have the confidence to embark on our ambitious growth strategy within the UK and beyond.”