The Awards celebrate the creative talent of emerging filmmakers aged from 18 to 25 years old

CVP and Canon UK & Ireland have revealed the winners of the third annual Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards.

The awards were established to encourage and celebrate the creative talent of emerging filmmakers aged from 18 to 25 years old.

The judging panel included Elisa Iannacone, Canon ambassador, cinematographer and photographer; Tania Freimuth, Canon ambassador, cinematographer and filmmaker; Ollie Kenchington, filmmaker, editor and colourist; and Jake Ratcliffe, CVP technical marketing manager.

Kenchington said: “This year we have seen a marked improvement in the standard of submissions, and all of us were especially pleased to see some incredible submissions to the new commercial category. Three years in, we continue to be blown away by the quality of the films being made by emerging filmmakers across the UK and Ireland. We can’t wait to see the winner’s work shown on the big screen and see them reap the rewards for all their hard work.”

The Awards consist of five categories – Fictional Short, Documentary, Music Video, Overall Winner and Commercial. The winners are: Fictional Short: George Cook - From The Sun, You Fell Documentary: Olz McCoy: Uhuru Music Video: Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick - Freudian by TDARQ Commercial: Ike Laseinde - The Art of Expression Overall Winner: Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick - Freudian by TDARQ

The Awards evening was hosted by presenter, Alex Zane, and was held at the Everyman Theatre Broadgate.

As well as picking up the award, the overall winner, Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick was also awarded a Canon EOS C80 and RF 24-70mm F2.8L Lens; Tilta Pro Filmmaker Kit; and a one-day on-set experience with a judge of choice, in addition to £700 worth of CVP vouchers, which all category winners also received.

An Audience Choice Award was also introduced this year, which went to Julia Mervis for her documentary The Golden Postbox. She received a £500 CVP voucher and Tilta Khronos Pro and Promax case.

All shortlisted entrants were invited to an event held on the day of the awards ceremony. Hosted at CVP’s Fitzrovia Showroom, the shortlisters had the opportunity to network with Stories in Motion alumni, fellow short listers, judges, and CVP experts. It also gave them the chance to get hands-on with cutting-edge kit and hear talks from members of the judging panel.

Dawn Bochenski, marketing director at CVP said: “Following the outstanding success of the Awards over the past two years, we are proud to be collaborating with Canon for a third consecutive year to deliver Stories in Motion, an initiative that celebrates talented individuals and their achievements. These awards play a pivotal role in CVP’s ongoing commitment to inspire, support and nurture the of next generation of content creators, cinematographers and filmmakers.

“This year’s competition once again showcased the remarkable quality, calibre, talent and passion of the emerging young filmmakers. Stories in Motion provides a valuable platform for aspiring storytellers to showcase their creative visions and gain the recognition they deserve.”

Neale Conroy, marketing director at Canon UK & Ireland, added: “Stories in Motion continues to be an exceptional platform for celebrating the innovative spirit of young creatives. This year, we saw a surge in immersive storytelling and cutting-edge visual techniques, aligning perfectly with Canon’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of imaging technology. This competition not only provides emerging talents with invaluable exposure to industry professionals but also showcases their remarkable ability to blend creativity with technology. The quality of work presented by this year’s participants has truly surpassed our expectations, highlighting the future of cinematic excellence.”