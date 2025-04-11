He has previously worked at VFX studios in the US, UK, and Australia, including key roles at both MPC and The Mill

Absolute has appointed Dan Lorenzini as its head of 2D. He has over two decades of industry experience, and will be tasked with developing Absolute’s 2D team.

Beginning his career in 1999, Lorenzini’s experience spans appointments at VFX studios in the US, UK, and Australia, including key roles at both MPC and The Mill, co-leading the latter’s 2D department since 2022.

He has worked on projects for O2, Erstebank, Qatar Airways, Samsung, Apple and Amstel, as well as British Arrow and Clio Sports award-winning campaigns for CALM and Riyadh Season.

Lorenzini said: “I am over the moon to be joining Absolute. Their growth has been noticeable for the past couple of years, so it’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining the team. They really have gone from strength to strength, not just in terms of the personnel they have, but the standard of their creative work keeps on climbing. To join somewhere I’ve admired for a long time was an easy decision, but the ability to build a department together really was the cherry on top of the cake. Absolute has a reputation for stunning post-production across all its departments, so maintaining an environment where talent thrives and world-beating work is created is very important to me.

“I’m delighted to start this new chapter alongside some truly talented artists, as well as one of the best production teams around - both will be vital in helping me hit the ground running. I can’t wait to collaborate with the incredible teams, and get some amazing new projects through the door”.

Absolute MD Chris Batten adds: “Dan really needs no introduction, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join Absolute. I can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on our team. Bringing Dan on board is a testament to our ongoing ambitions for Absolute. His expertise, vision, and experience will be key in driving us toward our goals and I’m incredibly excited for what’s ahead.”