He will be based in the UK, and work remotely into Scenesis Pictures’ Paris office

Post house Scenesis Pictures has made Dan Pagan its commercial director.

The post/VFX facility, which is HQ’ed in Paris, has tasked Pagen with growing its key client relationships and long-form creative projects.

Pagan has 25+ years of experience across feature film, TV and entertainment, having previously worked at The Mill, Prime Focus, VTR, Ascent Media, Lipsync, and Twickenham Film Studios.

As part of his role, Pagan will attend key film festival markets and spearhead the studio’s efforts to deliver “innovative and impactful content for clients across various mediums”, says Scenesis Pictures.

Pagan said: “I eagerly anticipate welcoming productions to our Paris studio and providing top-notch service for each project, with plans underway for a new studio in London. I’m also looking forward to working closely with the team in creating new funds and providing the most attractive post solutions for producers across the world.”

Cedric Mignon, founder and creative director of Scenesis Pictures, added: “I am delighted to welcome Dan to our team. As we move to the next phase of development in our production and post-production services, Dan brings a great deal of added value to projects with his years of experience and knowledge of all phases of film and TV, including script development, financing, pre-production through to post, and final elements including the sale and revenue collection of completed films. With Dan onboard, I am confident that Scenesis Pictures will continue to push boundaries and exceed expectations in the industry.”

Laetitia Michetti, head of production at Scenesis Pictures, said: “We are thrilled to have Dan join our family. His commercial expertise and vision will play a pivotal role in shaping our future success. With Dan’s passion in leading our commercial endeavours, we are poised to become the go-to boutique choice for clients seeking excellence in visual storytelling.”