He joins from TAG, where he was director of moving image

Unit has taken on executive producer Danny Coster.

Coster was previously director of moving image at TAG.

He has a 20+ year career in moving image and has worked across advertising, sport, beauty, auto, music, food and drink.

His production credits include content for Carlsberg, Tetley, Mars, Lucozade, WowHydrate, Nespresso, Wagamama, Byron Burger, and Wasabi.

His CV includes a long stint at Locomotion/Loco, head of moving image at Leap, and director of moving image at TAG.

Coster says: “I am super excited to join the talented team at Unit and apply my experience of creatively collaborating across agencies and brands, while continually exploring and integrating cutting-edge technologies into our projects. The integration of filming in virtual studios, digital twins, realtime CGI and other emerging AI tech is really exciting for the future as this opens up endless creative possibilities and I can’t wait to meet our creative and tech teams and get to work welcoming clients to the new Unit studio.”

Ian Luxford, managing director of Unit, adds: “I am thrilled to welcome the extremely talented Danny Coster to the production team at Unit. Danny’s large network of connections and his experience working with big brands adds further depth to our hugely experienced team of executive producers we have here at Unit.“