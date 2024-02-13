Full screen in popup Previous

Edit house Avenues has moved offices in Dalston, from Arcola Street, where it was based for three years, to a 4,000 sq ft studio on Shacklewell Lane.

The cutting house works across fashion, beauty, music, commercial and its credits include documentaries for The Guardian, Channel 4 and the BBC.

The team has expanded to a staff size of 15, and the company has moved offices to enable its continued growth.

Avenues studio director and senior editor, Thomas Goldser, said: “Experiencing the evolution of Avenues, from me and an iMac on Arcola street, to where we are today in just a few short years has been a crazy experience. I want to partner with the best in the business, to create work which resonates throughout our culture, in an environment which is professional, fun and inclusive. I’m so proud of what we do, and beyond excited for what comes next.”

Editors who have recently joined Avenues include Amy Dang, Yago Hunt-Laudi, Pawel Achtelik and Marnie Hollande.

Hunt-Laudi said: “I was drawn to Avenues for its energetic atmosphere and progressive approach. In the realm of post-production, it’s easy for the process and the people behind it to be overlooked. Avenues stands out in this regard. The workspace is well-designed, providing a bright and spacious environment that enhances creativity. What truly sets Avenues apart, though, is the sense of camaraderie and cooperation among the team. It’s a place where collaboration is encouraged and everyone is at ease with one another. This approach aligns with my professional values and makes Avenues not just a workplace, but a community where creativity is nurtured. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Avenues’ Shacklewell Lane office is in a former Victorian-era textile factory, and includes six edit suites and two colour suites, an open-plan kitchen, dining and meeting area, meeting rooms, production offices, and an edit assist bay.

The space is connected by a high speed server to enable flexible working setups, remote edit and secure collaboration worldwide.

Editor Amy Dang said: “The new studio is a beautifully curated space. It’s spacious and bright. And there’s a sense of ease in the air. It feels quiet and hidden, despite being in the heart of busy Dalston.”

The office is within one of the most deprived boroughs in the country, and Avenues is working with Hackney Council and other local organisations to implement internship opportunities at the company.

Callum Johnstone, operations director, said: “It’s incredibly important to us that we start to give back to the community which we call home. There’s so much talent on our doorstep that never gets a look in. We’d like to take some steps to address the bias at the heart of our industry, by offering meaningful, paid opportunities.”