Blazing Griffin Post has appointed Alex Broad as editor. He has over 30 years’ of experience in the industry, having started his career as a trainee at Scottish Screen in the early 90s.

Broad worked as an assistant editor on feature films in Glasgow and London before transitioning to full-time documentary editing.

He has worked across various genres, including natural history, arts, music, factual, specialist factual, and current affairs. His credits include Stormborn for BBC1, Storyville - Keeping It Up: The Story Of Viagra for BBC Factual, Becoming Frida Kahlo for BBC Arts, and imagine… DANGER! Cornelia Parker for BBC1.

Broad has been nominated in this year’s RTS Scotland Awards for his work on Scotland: The New Wild.

Outside of work, Alex plays in a band with fellow Blazing Griffin Post editor Berny McGurk.

Broad said: “I am very excited to have been asked to join the BG team. The quality of film and television work produced by the team here has always been extremely high, and I look forward to playing my part in the future. Onwards and upwards.”

Joanna Clements, head of production and sales at Blazing Griffin Post, added: “We’ve always been proud to have some of Scotland’s best offline editors on our team, and Alex joining really cements that for us. I’ve long admired his work and he’s such a natural fit in the company, it’s a real joy to finally get to work alongside him.”