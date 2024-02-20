Escape Studios will support the BBC’s Bring The Drama Festival with a free event aiming to introduce students to the animation and VFX industry.

Set to be held on Saturday 9 March, there will be two sessions, one for 10-16-year-olds, parents/caregivers, and teachers, and one for older students. Both will be held at Escape Studios’ facility in North Greenwich, London.

Escape’s dean of animation and visual effects and The Lion King animator Alex Williams, and head of visual effects Clement Gharini (Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, G.I. Joe), will present on building a creative career at the event. In addition, topics covered include “myth busting” about jobs in the creative industries, animation and VFX demos by expert tutors, and and a discussion on what the effect of AI will be on the industry.

More information and how to book can be found here.

Escape Studios is a school of animation, VFX, and games, based in London. It offers courses for both younger and older students.