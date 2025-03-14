The Baselight grading solution is now available on macOS subscription

FilmLight has introduced Baselight S and Baselight M – software-only subscription versions of the Baselight grading solution, running on the Apple macOS platform.

The software provides the same features as high-end Baselight Linux systems and come with FilmLight’s 24/7 user support.

FilmLight describes Baselight S as a “budget-friendly option for the independent freelance colourist”. It provides the grading features of Baselight without advanced collaboration tools.

Baselight M is designed for facilities that require multi-user interconnectivity, such as with Baselight CONFORM and Baselight ASSIST.

It provides facilities with the same workflow and colour pipeline as their high-end suites, and also enables assistant colourists to progress professionally.

Both versions of Baselight for macOS are compatible with FilmLight’s Slate control surface as well as external control panels such as the Tangent Wave and Element panels; Baselight M also supports Blackboard Classic.

Baselight S and Baselight M are both available as a 3-month or 12-month licence.

Wolfgang Lempp, co-founder and director at FilmLight, said: “Since we first launched Baselight over 20 years ago, the industry, the technology, and the role of the colourist have all changed dramatically. What hasn’t changed is FilmLight’s commitment to supporting current and future generations of colourists and facility owners. The introduction of Baselight S and Baselight M is FilmLight’s response to the increasing demand for a more flexible and scalable high-end grading solution.”

Ana Escorse, freelance colourist in Toronto, has been part of the Baselight for macOS beta programme. She said: “Baselight runs seamlessly with Apple’s CPU/GPU architecture, making it a real ‘plug and play’ solution. It has allowed me to begin working immediately without compromising quality and it gives me more than enough performance for my workflow – allowing me to work off 8K footage with ease.

“Being able to work with the system I trust – and maintain contact with the same support team that I have relied on for years – has been empowering and it has allowed me to continue focusing on colour grading as I enter this new chapter of running my own business.”